Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 674272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

Blackbird Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £36.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.62.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

