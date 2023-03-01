BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.59% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $2,360,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.49. The company had a trading volume of 229,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

