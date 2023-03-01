BlackRock Inc. Has $2.54 Billion Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,058,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $2,539,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.51. 318,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,433. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

