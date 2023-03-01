BlackRock Inc. Has $2.85 Billion Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,325,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,430,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.47% of Phillips 66 worth $2,851,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.01. 1,471,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

