BlackRock Inc. Has $2.96 Billion Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $2,955,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,490.39. 58,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,531.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,549.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

