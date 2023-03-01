BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,120,629 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,757,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. 22,996,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,175,805. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

