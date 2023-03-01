BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,361,181 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $2,421,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.2 %

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

KDP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. 4,114,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,004. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

