BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,681,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 523,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.33% of Keysight Technologies worth $2,625,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,805 shares of company stock worth $4,087,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.