BlackRock Inc. Sells 133,510 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,065,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $2,897,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.85. The company had a trading volume of 228,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,347. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average is $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

