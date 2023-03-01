BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,432,666 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,189,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac worth $2,314,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 193,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

AFL stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 734,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

