BlackRock Inc. Sells 325,593 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $2,173,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $345.25. 122,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,135. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.41.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.