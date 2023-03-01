BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,401,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 270,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.68% of PPG Industries worth $2,258,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.94. 728,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,106. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

