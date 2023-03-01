BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 76,831 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MQT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 19,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.