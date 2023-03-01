BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 155,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,946. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 37.97, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Articles

