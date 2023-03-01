Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BXSL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 465,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,404. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 47.55% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $168,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $587,000. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

