Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 630,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 898,430 shares.The stock last traded at $25.91 and had previously closed at $25.29.

The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 47.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

