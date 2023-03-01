Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 363,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,468,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,210. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

