Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Up 4.9%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 7,793,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,413,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.