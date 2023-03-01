BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Plans $0.81 Dividend

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.8091 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLSFY traded up $5.79 on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

