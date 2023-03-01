Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,695,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,506,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,177,000 after buying an additional 185,164 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 2,185,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,640. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.