Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,948 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.51. 1,563,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,113. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

