Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 642,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,757. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.