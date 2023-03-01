Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $276.12. 148,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,296. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4,606.00 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average of $276.28.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

