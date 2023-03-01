Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $625,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.95. 204,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,352. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

