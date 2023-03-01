Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $723,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.58. 387,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,481. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.37 and a 200 day moving average of $279.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.