Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. 718,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,982. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.