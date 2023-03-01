Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,594,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -167.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,523 shares of company stock valued at $34,684,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.