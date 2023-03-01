Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 1,158,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,112. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.