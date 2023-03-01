Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $26.79 on Wednesday, reaching $2,550.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,303.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,037.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,553.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 123.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

