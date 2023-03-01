BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $70.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on FBIN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of FBIN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. 290,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.73.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.