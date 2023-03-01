BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $70.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBIN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FBIN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. 290,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.73.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

