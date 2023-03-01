Bondly Price Hits $0.0064 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $65,022.60 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

