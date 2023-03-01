Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 4.9% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $28.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,552.32. The company had a trading volume of 328,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,303.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2,037.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,554.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 123.33 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

