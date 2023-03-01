Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Raised to $18.50 at Oppenheimer

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BOWL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 293,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares in the company, valued at $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $1,609,394.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,343 shares in the company, valued at $31,417,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 912,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,185,324. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.