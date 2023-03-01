Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Raised to $18.50 at Oppenheimer

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Bowlero Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BOWL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 293,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Insider Transactions at Bowlero
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
