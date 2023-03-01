Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith Sells 25,000 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BYD traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

