BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Up 0%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.50 and last traded at C$31.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.49.

BQE Water Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Hubbard bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,579 shares in the company, valued at C$7,217,370. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $72,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

