Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brambles Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BXBLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Brambles
