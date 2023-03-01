Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brambles Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BXBLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

