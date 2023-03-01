Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 463,004 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 463,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,863. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

