Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

