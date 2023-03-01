Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Markel worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,330.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,356.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,263.05. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.