Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.91. 448,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,641. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

