Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Snap-on worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.47. 64,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,988 shares of company stock worth $7,443,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.25.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.