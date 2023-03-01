Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,397 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,789,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 482,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 324,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

