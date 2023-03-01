Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 239,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

