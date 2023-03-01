Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 253,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,837. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading

