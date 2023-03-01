Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 569,319 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 569,319 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of THOR Industries worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:THO traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 146,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

