Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,182 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,943,000 after acquiring an additional 187,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.5 %

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 251,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

