Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.54

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 147828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Braskem Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Braskem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braskem by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

