BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $61,127,601.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

