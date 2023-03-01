Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.75. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 395,499 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 42.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Insider Activity at Bright Health Group

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 319.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 73,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 405.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 528,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

