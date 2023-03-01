Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $57.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.13.
BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BHF stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.35. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.
Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
