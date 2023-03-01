Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $57.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.35. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

